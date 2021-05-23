Ongole: Village committees told to play a pivotal role in controlling Covid

Ongole: Prakasam District Collector Dr Pola Bhsakara said that spread of coronavirus can be stopped by strictly implementing the vigilance activities at the ground-level, and asked the village-level Covid management committees to play an important role in the activity.

He conducted an awareness programme for the mandal-level officers on the role of Covid war room staff in controlling coronavirus. Speaking at the programme, the Collector advised the sarpanches and other officials at the villages to work in coordination following the guidelines from the government. He said that the sarpanch will act as the president of the village Covid management committee, while the panchayat secretary will be the nodal officer and ANM will be the member convener, and ASHA worker, volunteers would be the members.

He asked the committees to observe the situation at the village and make the community also a partner. He said that the people with symptoms should come forward for test and can join the Community COVID Care Centre if they have no home isolation facility.

He directed the mandal war room members to monitor the working of the village-committees on the control of coronavirus, surveillance, identification of cases, quarantine of suspects and isolation of the positive cases. Joint Collectors TS Chetan, K Krishnaveni, ZP CEO T Kailash Giriswar, BC Corporation ED Venkateswara Rao, Ongole RDO Prabhakar Reddy, STEP CEO PV Narayana, Covid Care Centres nodal officer T Srinivasa Viswanath, DEO Subbarao, OMC commissioner K Bhagyalakshmi and others also participated in the meeting.