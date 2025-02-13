Village where milk flows freely in the Spirit of Generosity

Kurnool : In a world where milk is often considered a costly commodity, the small village of Ganjahalli in Gonegandla mandal, Kurnool district, stands out as a beacon of generosity. Here, in a unique tradition that has withstood the test of time, the villagers provide milk and curd free of cost to those in need. Despite the rising expenses of dairy products, the 1,500-household village has refused to commercialise milk production, choosing instead to uphold a practice rooted in their values and history.

Nearly 1,000 families in the village own cows and buffaloes, producing an estimated 1,500 litres of milk daily. However, rather than selling it for profit, they prioritise sharing it with their neighbours, farm workers, and visitors. Any excess milk is converted into curd and buttermilk, which is also distributed freely, even extending to people from nearby villages. This long-standing custom reflects a deep-seated belief in community welfare over financial gain.

This remarkable tradition can be traced back to the teachings of Sadguru Mahatma Bade Saheb, a revered spiritual leader who lived in Ganjahalli centuries ago. He instilled in the villagers the principles of treating cattle as sacred beings, abstaining from consuming cow meat, and using livestock solely for agricultural purposes rather than for profit-driven dairy farming. His teachings have profoundly influenced generations, and his dargah (shrine) remains a place of reverence in the village.

Badesaheb, the grandson of the Sadguru Mahatma Bade Saheb Dargah, upholds these values. He shares that his family owns one cow and one buffalo, producing approximately three to five litres of milk daily. While they consume around two litres at home, the remaining milk is distributed freely among neighbours. Based on current market rates (Rs 80 per litre), his family alone donates milk worth Rs 2,200 per month. This practice is mirrored across the village, showcasing an extraordinary commitment to selfless giving.

The villagers firmly believe that selling milk would disrupt the harmony and well-being of their community. Gattappagari Devendra, a local farmer, recounted a past incident where a villager who attempted to sell milk against tradition allegedly passed away within a few days. Whether coincidence or fate, this event reinforced their belief in preserving the practice.

Financially, the dairy products produced in Ganjahalli could fetch substantial earnings. Yet, the villagers remain unwavering in their principles, seeing their acts of sharing as a means of maintaining peace and prosperity.

In line with their deeply held beliefs, they have even refrained from cultivating sugarcane, a crop often associated with commercial interests.

In an era driven by commercialisation, Ganjahalli serves as an inspiring example of community spirit and unwavering values. Their commitment to generosity has not only strengthened social bonds but also created a harmonious village where kindness prevails over profit.

This unique tradition of free milk distribution makes Ganjahalli a village unlike any other, where generosity is not just an act of charity, but a way of life passed down through generations.