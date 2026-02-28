Villagers stage protest on highway AS COPS demand Rs 1.5 lakh for panchanama

Guntur: Tension prevailed on the national highway at Korripadu village under Medikonduru mandal of Guntur district after villagers staged a protest on Friday. According to sources, Anil (24), a resident of Korripadu village, died due to an electric shock at Arundelpet in Guntur on Thursday.

The family members of the deceased alleged that the Arundelpet police demanded Rs 1.50 lakh to provide the panchanama report. Protesting against the alleged demand, the victim’s family members and villagers staged a sit-in on the highway. They demanded that the postmortem be conducted immediately and the body be handed over to the family without any delay.

The protest, which continued for nearly two hours, caused disruption to vehicular traffic on the highway. Police officials reached the spot and held talks with the protestors to bring the situation under control.