VIMS offers state-of-the-art medical services

Visakhapatnam: A 70-year-old Jagannadha Rao from Arilova collapsed all of a sudden due to brain stroke. The senior citizen, whose financial background is weak, was admitted to Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS).

When neuro doctors examined the patient, they identified that he was suffering from a brain stroke after conducting necessary medical tests.

Following which, he was administered an injection ‘Tenecteplase’ worth Rs 55,000 for his recovery as his health was in a bad shape. He recovered completely within a week and returned home after getting discharged. Surgeries are being performed without incisions through laparoscopy in the hospital.

With the state-of-the-art medical infrastructure, VIMS renders a host of services to treat patients suffering from various ailments.

Sharing details of the infrastructure available at the premises, Drector of Visakhapatnam Institute of Medical Sciences K Rambabu said unlike other government hospitals in the State, endoscopic neurosurgeries are being performed at VIMS. “From UBE technique to brachial plexus surgery and endoscopic brain surgeries, every complex procedure is performed at VIMS. The hospital also performs robotic surgeries based on the requirement,” Dr Rambabu explained.

VIMS has been recognised as the first government hospital in the State to perform such scientific treatments, Dr Rambabu mentioned and underlined the need to save a person from brain stroke within the golden hours. By attending to the patient on time, he or she could be saved. The medical services that cost thousands of rupees are available free of cost at VIMS.

In private & corporate hospitals, endoscopy surgery costs anywhere from Rs 3,000 to Rs 30,000. At VIMS, 1,016 endoscopies were performed free of charge in the last six months.

Also, in the department of surgical gastroenterology at the hospital, complex surgeries such as liver and biliary tract surgeries, lap splenectomy, gastrectomy, esophagectomy, etc., are being performed free of cost to the patients.