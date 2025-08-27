Vinayaka idols distributed

Tirupati: TUDA chairman C Divakar Reddy distributed clay Vinayaka idols at a function held in Bommala Quarters in Mangalam on Tuesday.

He lauded former Tourism Director Surendra Reddy who was strengthening the Hindu tradition by distributing 1500 clay idols free of cost to people for the past 25 years on the occasion of Vinayaka Chaviti. Reddy wanted all the people to cooperate for celebrating Vinayaka Chaviti in a devotional and eco- friendly manner.

Kiran Royal, Subhashini were present.