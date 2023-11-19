Vinayaka temple inaugurated in Podalakuru

Podalakuru(Nellore district): Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy has participated in the installation of Lord Ganesh Idol at the newly constructed Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple with Rs 10 lakh through TTD Srivani Trust and with the financial assistance of local philanthropists, in Varadapuram village of Podalakuru mandal on Saturday.

The Minister said that the government is giving priority for the construction of temples along with infrastructure facilities in rural areas. He said it was proposed to construct 100 temples with the financial assistance of TTD Srivani Trust and with the cooperation of philanthropists and service organisations like Samarasata Seva Foundation (SSF) in Sarvepalli constituency. He said that the long-cherished dream of the people of Varadapuram village, who requested him to construct Varasiddhi Vinayaka Swamy temple, was realised.

Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy thanked former TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy, EO Dharma Reddy and present Chairman Bhumana Karunakar Reddy for extending financial support for the purpose.

He said that during Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme, he received number of representations from the people over construction of CC roads, drains, drinking water facility, schools under Nadu-Nedu, Rythu Bharosa Kendrams, village secretariat, temple etc., and all their requests were fulfilled with an expenditure of Rs 15 crore in the village.

The Minister participated in Kumbhabhishekam and performed special puja.