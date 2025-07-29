VIPs should visit the Tirumala only once a year: Venkaiah

Tirumala: For the convenience of common devotees, former Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu has suggested that VIPs should visit Tirumala only once in a year to have darshan of Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

Naidu had darshan of the Lord along with his family members on Monday. After the darshan, he was offered Veda Aseervachanam by the Vedic scholars at the Ranga Nayakula Mandapam, while the TTD additional EO Ch Venkaiah Chowdary presented teerthaprasadams.

Later, speaking to the media in front of the temple, the former Vice President said that the space and time available for darshan of the deity is limited despite the good arrangements made by TTD made for the devotees.

Under these circumstances, if VIPs visit Tirumala along with their family only once in a year, there will be no problem to the temple management, he opined.

He informed that all public representatives should follow this in the larger interests of the common devotees.

TTD Trust Board member G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, temple deputy EO Lokanatham, peishkar Ramakrishna and other officials were also present.