Visakha Dairy head Adari Anand joins BJP

Rajamahendravaram: Adari Anand Kumar, the head of Visakha Dairy, joined the BJP at the party office in Rajamahendravaram on Wednesday.

He was welcomed into the party by Rajamahendravaram MP and BJP State president Daggubati Purandeswari, who presented him with the party scarf.

Speaking on the occasion, Purandeswari urged Anand to strengthen the BJP in his region by promoting the party’s ideals and principles. She highlighted the widespread acceptance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and expressed confidence that the BJP would receive the people’s blessings again in the 2029 elections.

Purandeswari also emphasised the BJP government’s commitment to welfare initiatives for the underprivileged and detailed the Central government’s contributions to Andhra Pradesh’s development. She cited tax exemptions, financial support for Amaravati’s construction and full assistance for the Polavaram project as examples of the BJP’s dedication to the State’s progress.

Several BJP leaders including legislature party leader Vishnu Kumar Raju and national executive committee member Somu Veerraju attended the event and underscored the party’s expanding influence in Andhra Pradesh.