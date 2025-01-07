Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee organises bike rally

Visakhapatnam: privatization of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and demanding Prime Minister Narendra Modi to announce withdrawal of the decision, Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) organised a bike rally here on Monday.

The rally commenced from Kurmannapalem relay hunger strike camp to the District Collector office. Raising slogans, thousands of employees and trade union leaders participated in the rally via Old Gajuwaka, BHPV, NAD junction, Marripalem, Kancharapalem, Thatichetlapalem, Telugu Talli flyover, Siripuram, RK Beach road and Coastal Battery junction and proceeded to the Collector office.

Speaking on the occasion, the trade union leaders said that until the Union Government withdrew the decision of selling the plant, the agitation would be continued. Further, they demanded merger of the VSP with SAIL and allotment captive mines to the VSP.

Meanwhile, demanding immediate reinstatement of suspended 36 employees of Naval Armament Depot (NAD), a ‘Vanta-Varpu’ programme was organised at NAD satyagraha camp by NAD Civil Employees Union.

CITU senior leader KBR Prasad Rao said that in his 60-years of history of trade union movement, he never saw such insensitive officials in any company like it is now in the Naval Armament Depot (NAD). Further, Prasad Rao stated that good management always ensures that problems do not arise in the company and when they crop up, they are resolved amicably.

He demanded that the police case filed against six employees and suspension orders given to 36 persons should be withdrawn with immediate effect.

The NAD workers and Visakhapatnam defence sector workers will intensify the agitation if the problem is not resolved, Prasad Rao said.

All India Prajatantra Mahila Sangam Visakhapatnam district general secretary B Padma condemned the action of the NAD management. She informed that she would complain to the Women’s Commission about the disrespectful behaviour of the CGM with the women.

Convener of Public Sector Organisations Coordination Committee Jyoteeswara Rao, committee chairman Reddy Venkata Rao, union leaders Gopala Rao, Nooka Raju, Srinivas, Arun Kumar and other union leaders participated in the protest.