Live
- TSRTC to start ‘Ladies Special’ bus from today
- HMWSSB officials inspect Fatehnagar STP
- Naidu a skilled, organised criminal, alleges VijayaSai
- Tirupati: Mayor inaugurates ‘Grow Hair, Glow Skin’ clinic
- Hyderabad: SCR presents Man of the Month Safety Awards
- National Commission for Women organises seminar on ‘Awareness on Anti-Human Trafficking’
- Ganapati Bappa Morya: Clay Ganeshas set to make way into homes in Hyderabad
- 2 held for gold shop robbery
- Vijayawada: Education Minister felicitates best teachers
- AP to receive rains in next two days as low pressure likely in Bay of Bengal today
Just In
Visakhapatnam: 2 litre weed oil seized
Highlights
Based on reliable information received on illegal transportation and possession of weed oil, the City Task Force (CTF) team conducted raids at VMRDA Central Park near RTC Complex and caught two litres of weed oil here on Tuesday.
Visakhapatnam: Based on reliable information received on illegal transportation and possession of weed oil, the City Task Force (CTF) team conducted raids at VMRDA Central Park near RTC Complex and caught two litres of weed oil here on Tuesday.
According to CTF assistant commissioner of police A Trinad Rao, the CTF teams arrested three persons involved in the crime. The police seized weed oil and two mobile phones from them.
The ACP said the accused were handed over to II Town police for further investigation.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS