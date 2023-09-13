Visakhapatnam: 2 litre weed oil seized

Visakhapatnam: Based on reliable information received on illegal transportation and possession of weed oil, the City Task Force (CTF) team conducted raids at VMRDA Central Park near RTC Complex and caught two litres of weed oil here on Tuesday.

According to CTF assistant commissioner of police A Trinad Rao, the CTF teams arrested three persons involved in the crime. The police seized weed oil and two mobile phones from them.

The ACP said the accused were handed over to II Town police for further investigation.