Visakhapatnam: 20 e-Bikes launched at IGZP for visitors

Visakhapatnam: Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) launched 20 e-bikes for the visitors here on Tuesday.

Principal chief conservator of forests, Andhra Pradesh N Prateep Kumar and zoo curator Nandani Salaria inaugurated the facility at the zoo as a part of the sustainable initiative and as a measure to prevent and control air and noise pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Prateep Kumar said the initiative aimed at reducing the use of fuel vehicles in the zoo park. "The Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh is working to develop zoo parks as pollution-free zones across the state.

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will be gradually transformed into one sooner or later," he added. Currently, 20 e-bikes are made available. "The count will be increased based on the demand and response received. Even from the health point of view, e-bikes are going to be beneficial for the visitors," the zoo curator said.

The e-bikes can be rented at the ticket counter near the main gate for Rs 50 per hour and there an additional charge will be added for every one hour, Nandani Salaria said.

Chief conservator of forests (Wildlife) Rahul Pandey , conservator of forests, Visakhapatnam P Ram Mohan Rao and veterinary consultant Gowri Mallapur, zoo staff and volunteers took part in the launch.