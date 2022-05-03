Visakhapatnam: 4 freedom fighters statues to be unveiled

Visakhapatnam: Marking the death anniversary of Alluri Sitarama Raju, statues of freedom fighters will be unveiled at Rajendrapalem village in Koyyuru mandal of Alluri Sitarama Raju district on May 7.

A team of officials inspected the premises of Alluri Sitarama Raju Memorial Hall at Rajendrapalem on Monday and discussed the location of the statues to be installed. They will be inaugurated by the Deputy Chief Minister Rajanna Dora. The statues of freedom fighters, including Alluri Sitarama Raju and his followers Gam Malludora, Gantam Dora and Pandu Padal will be unveiled at the premises of the memorial hall.

Speaking on the occasion, Tribal Welfare Department executive engineer DVRM Raju and Tribal Cultural Research and Training Institute field observer N Sitaramaiah said the programme was in line with the directives of the Central and State governments. The statues would be installed as a token of recognition to the contribution made by the tribal freedom fighters during the freedom struggle.

Deputy engineer T Chanukya Rao said the event will be attended by a number of district public representatives and officials. AE Ch Ramakrishna among others were present on the occasion.