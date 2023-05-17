Visakhapatnam: 400 candidates receive appointment letters

Visakhapatnam: Union Minister of State for Finance Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad said that Rozgar Mela is being organised under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with an aim to provide employment opportunities to the youth across the country.

Inaugurating the fifth Rozgar Mela at Port Kalavani Stadium here on Tuesday in Visakhapatnam, the Union Minister, who attended the event as chief guest, said the Central government has set a target of providing employment opportunities to 10 lakh people through the platform. The newly inducted appointees will get an opportunity to train themselves through ‘Karmayogi Prarambh’, which is an online orientation course for all new appointees in various government departments, he explained.

As a part of the mela, Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 71,000 appointment letters to newly inducted recruits in various government departments in 45 locations across the country, the Union Minister added. The new recruits, selected from across the country, will join various positions/posts like gramin dak sevaks, inspector of posts, commercial-cum-ticket clerk, junior clerk-cum-typist, junior accounts clerk, track maintainer, assistant section officer, lower division clerk, sub divisional officer, tax assistants, assistant enforcement officer, inspectors, nursing officers, assistant security officers, fireman, assistant accounts officer, assistant audit officer, divisional accountant, auditor, constable, head constable, assistant commandant, principal, trained graduate teacher, assistant registrar, assistant professor, among others.

Bhagwat Karad said the country is developing in the fields of defence and medicine. He said the Union government would take steps towards a bright India. He reminded that 39 crore people in the country have been sanctioned Mudra Scheme loans. During the programme, the Prime Minister gave a virtual speech from Delhi. Later, 400 people were given appointment letters on the occasion.

Postmaster General, Visakhaptnam Region Col V Ramulu, Chief Commissioner of Customs Sanjay Pant, Divisional Railway Manager Anup Kumar Satpathy, GSI Deputy Director Gupta along with officials from the Railways, port, BSNL and IIM participated in the programme.