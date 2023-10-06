Visakhapatnam: 4TH edition of National Moot Court Competition begins at GITAM

Visakhapatnam: The fourth edition of Dr MVV S Murthi National Virtual Moot Court Competition 2023 organised by GITAM School of Law in association with Moot and Advocacy Committee (GMAC) was inaugurated here on Thursday.

Vice-Chancellor Dayananda Siddavattam mentioned that higher education is not only a means for a job, but it should also be used as an instrument for social reality. He stated that students should strive towards being pioneers in the legal fraternity.

Pro Vice-Chancellor Y Gouthama Rao said participation in moot court competitions enhances the research and oratory skills of student at the same time preparing the students to experience the reality of a courtroom.

Visakhapatnam Bar Association former president and senior advocate V Ravindra Prasad said through the moot court competition, participants will gain clarity and realise the various aspects of legal practice effectively. He advised that the law students must have strong advocacy, logical and drafting skills to succeed in the profession.

Speaking on the occasion, School of Law director R Anita Rao said moot court competitions help boost the morale of the students and gain confidence. Students across the nation from 34 colleges including the National Law Institute University, Bhopal, National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Symbiosis Law School, Nagpur, Chanakya National Law University participated.

The organising committee is awarding Rs 50,000 for the winning team, Rs 25,000 for the runner-up team and Rs 10,000 each for the best memorial, best speaker, and best researcher.