Visakhapatnam: Andhra Premier League Season 2 from June 17

Visakhapatnam : The Andhra Cricket Association is all set to launch Andhra Premier League (APL) season 2 next month. While the first edition had six teams, season 2 will see seven teams, adding to the excitement quotient of the cricket fervour. Bringing cricket enthusiasts on to a platform from all over the state, the teams will represent different cities and zones of Andhra Pradesh.

The league promises to be a platform for budding cricketers to showcase their skills and compete with the best of the teams. Commenting on the launch of the season, secretary of Andhra Cricket Association SR Gopinath Reddy, said, “After the huge success of the inaugural season, we have raised the bar higher this year and added a new team to the league, which will make it even more competitive.”

The league will provide a great platform for the talented to showcase their skills and make a mark, Gopinath Reddy informed. The league phase of the tournament will witness 21 matches with each team playing six matches each. The top four teams will qualify for qualifiers and eliminators with two teams making it to the finale.

APL will also be hosted in two venues-Visakhapatnam and Kadapa. After the completion of the bidding exercise by May 15, the match will commence from June 17. The APL season 2 aims to treat cricket fans with some of the best talent in the state competing for the coveted trophy.

Launched in 2022, the Andhra Premiere League is a T20 cricket league based in Andhra Pradesh. It aims to provide a platform for young cricketers in the state to showcase their skills and compete with the best.