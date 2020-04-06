Visakhapatnam: Andhra University employees contribute a day pay

Visakhapatnam: Employees of Andhra University have come forward to donate their one-day salary towards AP Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight the coronavirus.

Rajya Sabha MP V Vijaya Sai Reddy received the amount of Rs 91.48 lakh from Vice-Chancellor of the varsity P V G D Prasad Reddy on Sunday.

The V-C met the MP and handed over the cheque and requested him to use the funds for meeting the Covid-19 measures taken up by the State government. As the government is taking all precautionary measures to fight the virus, the employees of the varsity have also agreed to extend their support to the endeavour, the V-C stated.

Vijaya Sai Reddy appealed to the public to treat this as the world's biggest emergency and come forward to extend support to the government. AU Registrar V. Krishna Mohan also participated.