Visakhapatnam: Andhra University releases APSET results, 2,444 qualify

Visakhapatnam : Andhra University declared the results of Andhra Pradesh State Eligibility Test ‘APSET-2024’ wherein 2,444 candidates qualified.

The results were posted on the APSET website (https://apset.net.in) for eligibility of lectures, assistant professors in colleges/university of Andhra Pradesh on May 24 following the UGC updated guidelines for State Eligibility Test.



A total of 30,448 candidates appeared for the APSET. The registered numbers of the qualified candidates, the cutoff marks for each subject category-wise and score cards of each candidate are available on the APSET website.



The APSET will issue the certificate on the basis of information provided by the candidate in the application form. The appointing authority should verify the original records, certificates of the candidate while considering him or her for appointment.



The candidate must meet the minimum eligibility conditions for APSET as laid down in the notification for the 2024. The certificate for the qualified candidates will be sent through a registered post to the address submitted in the application.

