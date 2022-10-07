Visakhapatnam As Executive Capital: Dharmana ready to launch movement

Srikakulam: Revenue Minister Dharmana Prasada Rao said he is ready to resign as minister and take up a movement for the shifting of the executive capital to Visakhapatnam.

Speaking at a function to felicitate the nominated body members of Srikakulam Agricultural Market Committee (AMC) on Friday, the minister lashed out at the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu and alleged that the padayatra by farmers from Amravati was instigated by Naidu.

Dharmana said the TDP had failed to learn a lesson even after the bifurcation of the state and wants centralised development. He said the TDP leaders were indulging in real estate business in the name of Amaravati farmers. "Such moves cannot be tolerated any further," he announced.

All-round development of the state would become a reality only when the government has a clear vision to provide equal facilities to all regions, the minister said. Stressing on the need for developing Visakhapatnam as the executive capital, he said the people from this part were still migrating to other areas for employment.

"If Visakhapatnam becomes executive capital, the region would see a sea change. But the TDP is against development of the north coastal region and hence there is a need for taking up an agitation demanding immediate shifting of the executive capital to Visakhapatnam," he added.