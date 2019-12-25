Visakhapatnam: Awareness drive on railway crossing held by Railway Protection Force

Visakhapatnam: Keeping the recent accidents in view, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) organised an awareness programme against trespassing the railway tracks here on Wednesday.



Explaining the hazards of the trespassing, the RPF officials urged the commuters not to violate the norms. Displaying posters, they distributed pamphlets highlighting the fatalities of crossing railway tracks.

With a view that the commuters injured fatally due to trespassing the railway tracks, a massive awareness programme was conducted by Railway Protection Force, Waltair division. Many untoward incidents are occurred due to the commuters trying to take a short route on a regular basis. RPF sensitised the public by displaying the posters and distributing the pamphlets about the fatalities of crossing railway tracks. Unauthorised trespassing on railway premises including the railway track is a punishable offence under section 147 of the Railways Act, 1989.

"From January till date, about 70 untoward incidents were reported and 190 persons were prosecuted under unauthorized trespassing in the section between Visakhapatnam and Marripalem railway stations" said Jitendra Srivastavs, Senior Divisional Security Commissioner, RPF, Visakhapatnam.

He said that such awareness programmes will be held across the division to bring awareness among the public and curb the menace. RPF Inspectors P Srinivasa Rao and M. Raman, among others were present.