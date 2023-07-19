  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day

Bank of Baroda staff celebrating the 116th Foundation Day at the regional office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday
Bank of Baroda staff celebrating the 116th Foundation Day at the regional office in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday

On the occasion of the 116th Foundation Day celebrations, Bank of Baroda regional office in Visakhapatnam conducted a blood donation camp.

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of the 116th Foundation Day celebrations, Bank of Baroda regional office in Visakhapatnam conducted a blood donation camp. The camp was held in association with AS Raja Blood Bank and it was inaugurated by Regional Manager PM Padhan.

As part of the celebrations, CSR activities were carried out at all the BCB branches and staff and customers participated in the programme that included donating beds, cots to orphanages and water filters to government schools.

