Live
- How will El Nino impact global food supply?
- PL Technicals daily morning report - July 19
- Visakhapatnam: Temple trust boards urged to conduct charitable activities
- Visakhapatnam: G20 healthcare pre-meetings unite global leaders
- Internationalisation of Rupee can be remedy for growth and stability
- Visakhapatnam: Research scholar complains of harassment by AU Prof
- Srikakulam: Stop harassment of Asha workers
- Visakhapatnam: GVL made member of ECoR Zone Users’ Consultative Committee
- Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day
- Visakhapatnam: Panchakarla to join JSP tomorrow
Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day
Highlights
On the occasion of the 116th Foundation Day celebrations, Bank of Baroda regional office in Visakhapatnam conducted a blood donation camp.
Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of the 116th Foundation Day celebrations, Bank of Baroda regional office in Visakhapatnam conducted a blood donation camp. The camp was held in association with AS Raja Blood Bank and it was inaugurated by Regional Manager PM Padhan.
As part of the celebrations, CSR activities were carried out at all the BCB branches and staff and customers participated in the programme that included donating beds, cots to orphanages and water filters to government schools.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS