Visakhapatnam: BoB grandly celebrates 116th Foundation Day

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of the 116th Foundation Day celebrations, Bank of Baroda regional office in Visakhapatnam conducted a blood donation camp. The camp was held in association with AS Raja Blood Bank and it was inaugurated by Regional Manager PM Padhan.

As part of the celebrations, CSR activities were carried out at all the BCB branches and staff and customers participated in the programme that included donating beds, cots to orphanages and water filters to government schools.