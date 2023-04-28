Visakhapatnam: CITU to take out state-wide protests on May 3

Visakhapatnam : Opposing the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and Narendra Modi's anti-people policies, CITU state general secretary Ch Narasinga Rao called for a state-wide protests on May 3.

Participating at a relay hunger strike camp organised at GVMC Gandhi statue against privatisation of the VSP, Narasinga Rao said protests would be held on highways across the state, including 'rastarokos' and dharnas'.

Speaking on the occasion, Narasinga Rao strongly condemned the BJP government's repeated announcements that the VSP would be sold. He said since no one could dare to buy the plant, Narendra Modi's government has taken steps to reduce the production capacity and weaken the plant financially.

The CITU state general secretary said there was a demand for allotment of own captive mines to the plant for many years, but as of now no mines have been allotted.

He alleged that after Modi came to power, he was trying to privatise a number of public sector units across the country. In order to protect the plant, the trade unions appealed to the people to participate in the rasta roko and dharna and make the events a success.

CITU general secretary RKSV Kumar, leaders B Jagan, S Jyotheeswara Rao, AIDWA district secretary Y. Satyavathi, leaders K. Kumari, R. Vimala and B. Ramani were present.