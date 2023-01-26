Visakhapatnam City celebrates 74th Republic Day

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 74th Republic Day, a number of organisations, political parties, institutions came forward to hoist the tricolour.

Commemorating the occasion. BJP leaders unfurled the national flag at Lawson's Bay Colony party office in Visakhapatnam.

Among others, East Coast Railway, district administration, the ruling party and Opposition parties, Visakhapatnam city police, Visakhapatnam Port Authority, various departments, schools and colleges join the celebrations with patriotic fervour.

Guard of honour by security team Plato and fire rescue teams marked the Republic Day celebrations at Visakha Container Terminal Private Limited (VCTPL) terminal. Head Captain Sudeep Banerjee hoisted the flag in the presence of the VCTPL employees and some of their families who participated in the event.

Celebrating the Republic Day, Dredging Corporation of India Limited unfurled the tricolour at its office premises.

Adding patriotic fervour to the occasion, students of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan's Public School highlighted the significance of the Republic Day staging a host of music and dance performances. The celebrations here also coincided with 'Basant Panchami' at the campus.