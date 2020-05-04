Visakhapatnam: Coastal districts likely to witness gusty winds

Visakhapatnam: The low pressure area over south Andaman sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and associated cyclonic circulation extending up to mid-tropospheric level persists. The trough/wind discontinuity, extending up to 0.9 km above mean sea level now runs from east Madhya Pradesh to south interior Tamil Nadu, across east Vidarbha, Telangana and Rayalseema, according to the IMD.

As a result, thunderstorm and lightning accompanied with gusty winds ranging up to 30-40 kmph likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and East Godavari in north coastal districts, and Krishna, Guntur and Prakasam districts of South Coastal AP, over Rayalaseema and in Yanam till Tuesday morning.

Thunderstorm and lightning likely to occur at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on May 6 and 7, in south coastal AP on May 6 and 7, in south coastal AP on May 7 and in Rayalaseema, it will be on May 6, 7, and 8.

According to the Cyclone Warning Centre officials, the relative humidity (RH) at Waltair on Monday is 84 per cent, while the RH at Visakhapatnam airport is 80 per cent. Meanwhile, Waltair recorded the maximum temperature of 31.1 degree Celsius on Monday. Similarly, the Visakhapatnam airport registered the maximum temperature of 34.2 degree Celsius on the same day.