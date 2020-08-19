Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank elects new governing body

Visakhapatnam: Chalasani Raghavendra Rao has been unanimously elected at Chairman of The Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank.

In the recent elections that were held to the governing body of the the bank, 21 directors have also been elected to the bank unanimously, according to election officer and Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Department P Durga Prasada Rao.

The board meeting held on Tuesday elected advocate Gudivada Bhaskara Rao as senior vice-chairman and advocate M Raghava Rao from Ongole as vice-chairman.