X
X
Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank elects new governing body

Chalasani Raghavendra Rao
x

Chalasani Raghavendra Rao

Highlights

Chalasani Raghavendra Rao has been unanimously elected at Chairman of The Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank.

Visakhapatnam: Chalasani Raghavendra Rao has been unanimously elected at Chairman of The Visakhapatnam Cooperative Bank.

In the recent elections that were held to the governing body of the the bank, 21 directors have also been elected to the bank unanimously, according to election officer and Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Department P Durga Prasada Rao.

The board meeting held on Tuesday elected advocate Gudivada Bhaskara Rao as senior vice-chairman and advocate M Raghava Rao from Ongole as vice-chairman.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories
X
X