Visakhapatnam : Cops carry decomposed body for 3 km

Visakhapatnam : Police carried the body of an unidentified person which was washed ashore at Seethapalem beach, Rambillil mandal on Saturday. According to the police, the body was in decomposed state when it was found.

When enquired about the identification of the person, the locals responded that he did not belong to the village. Since the decomposed body was stinking, the locals refused to come forward to carry the corpse.

With no help coming in handy, the police carried the body themselves in a makeshift stretcher to Elamanchili mortuary, trekking 3-km.

SI V Arun Kiran, ASI Dora, head constable Masenu, constable Narsinga Rao and home guard Konda Babu were part of the team that helped in shifting the body to the mortuary.