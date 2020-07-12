Visakhapatnam: Corona patients dance to peppy song at GIMSR

Visakhapatnam: At a time when some are slipping into depression as soon as they are being tested positive for coronavirus, a group of Covid-19 patients exuded abundant energy and enthusiasm while dancing to a peppy track, brushing their concerns aside.



The famous Telugu film song 'chinuku chinuku andelatho chitapata chiru savvaditho' has once again garnered more viewers.

However, this time, it is not the same actors Ali and late Soundarya swaying to the foot-tapping tune from the movie 'Subhalagnam,' but a group of Covid-19 positive patients getting treated at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR).

On a drab day, when one of the patients turned on the track, a motley group of patients could not resist shaking a leg, of course, in sync with the beats. The video capturing their dance went viral on social media in no time.

Currently, there are close to 120 coronavirus patients getting treated at GIMSR. This apart, about 30 are in quarantine facility at the institution. Medical officers from GIMSR say that most of the Covid-19 patients admitted to the institution are responding well to the treatment and recovering from the infection.

Though the dance performed by the Covid-19 patients from Jalaripeta drew admiration, a section of people pointed out that there are slips in following safety standards among patients in the institution, especially in what is being designated as the district Covid hospital.