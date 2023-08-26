Visakhapatnam: Couple dies as a family of 3 attempts suicide

Visakhapatnam: In a tragic incident, wife and husband died while their 20-year-old daughter is battling for life after a family of three attempted suicide on the auspicious day of ‘Varalakshmi Vratham’ in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

Unable to face financial problems, husband, wife and their daughter reportedly tried to commit suicide by consuming pesticide at Gorapalli village of Pendurthi mandal in Visakhapatnam district.

Increasing financial difficulties and frequent disputes due to them are reportedly led to the extreme step by K Satyanarayana (52), his wife Surya Kumari (45) and daughter Neelima (20).

The victims were shifted to King George Hospital for treatment. However, Satyanarayana and his wife Surya Kumari died while undergoing treatment. Pendurthi police are investigating the case.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, a medical student committed suicide in a lodge under II Town police station limits on Friday.

According to the police, a young woman, Ramesh Krishna, a native of Kerala was studying MBBS final year in China. She came to Kerala a few days ago to spend some time with her family members.

The police said that she met a friend in Indore recently and came to Visakhapatnam to travel to Singapore. She took the extreme step before proceeding with her Singapore trip.

She allegedly committed suicide by hanging in a lodge near Dabagardens.

Police found a suicide note written in Malayalam in the hotel room. Ramesh Krishna wrote in the note that she did not achieve anything in her life and no one was responsible for her death. Police registered a case and informed her relatives.