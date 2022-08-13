Visakhapatnam: Developmental works take off in 33rd ward

Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari and Visakhapatnam South constituency MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar laid a foundation stone for a slew of developmental works here on Friday. As a part of the works, a road to Venkateswara Swamy temple and another road at Bangaramma Metta area will be laid at 33rd ward of Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar thanked the Mayor for paying special attention and sanctioning development works for the old city that falls under South constituency. He said the state government was implementing welfare schemes and also focusing equally on development of the state. Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari said the development works were being carried out through GVMC general funds at a cost of Rs 37.99 lakh.

During the programme, devotees and locals felicitated the MLA and 33rd ward corporator B Vasanta Lakshmi.