Visakhapatnam: Farmers to pay rent for stalls at Rythu Bazaars

Visakhapatnam: In an endeavour to improve infrastructure in Rythu Bazaars, the Marketing Department plans to collect rent from the farmers for the stalls.

After classifying the Rythu Bazaars into different categories, the authorities have fixed the rent. Depending on the area, the amount varies from Rs 1,000 to Rs 3,000 per month.

For Seethammadhara and MVP Colony Rythu Bazaars, the Marketing Department intends to collect Rs 3,000 per month from the stall user. In areas like Kancharapalem, Gopalapatnam, Pendurthi and Gajuwaka the monthly rent varies from Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000.

There are 13 Rythu Bazaars in Visakhapatnam. Over 100 stalls dot each Rythu Bazaar. However, the department facilitates free stalls for vegetable growers who sell their produce at Rythu Bazaars.

But the amount will be charged for those who source vegetables from the wholesale market and through other channels to sell them at Rythu Bazaars.

Unlike earlier, those who run the stalls for selling vegetables like carrots and capsicums, chillies, beetroots and other produce will now have to seek permission from the authorities concerned. "About 200 farmers have come forward to pay the rent. Several others are also seeking permission to operate stalls at Rythu Bazaars. By paying rent, each farmer can sell multiple vegetables at a stall. This aids not only in adding more stocks to the Rythu Bazaars but also provides convenience to the consumers to buy a variety of vegetables at a single point," reasons P Papa Rao, Deputy Director of Marketing Department.

While the authorities claim that the initiative of charging rent for farmers aims at improving the infrastructure, a section of farmers find it burdensome, especially at a time when they are slowly recovering from the losses incurred due to the corona pandemic and the floods that caused havoc in the recent past.