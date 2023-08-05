Live
- GMC taken up development works with 200 cr: Mayor
- Confusion over SP Sudheer Kumar Reddy's deputation
- Tension prevails in Srikalahasti ahead of TDP chief’s visit
- AP DGP orders inquiry on Punganur clashes, says will not tolerate violence
- British diplomat comes with a book titled ‘75 years, 75 women, 75 words’
- YSRCP-TDP cadres clash ahead of Naidu roadshow
- Telangana Assembly meetings begin, Congress, BJP gives adjournment resolutions
- Nothing announces an affordable sub-brand called CMF by Nothing
- Petrol and diesel prices today in Hyderabad, Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai on 05 August, 2023
- Gold rates in Delhi today stable, check the rates on 05 August, 2023
Just In
Visakhapatnam: Ganta Srinivasa Rao flays YSRCP govt for ignoring poll promises
TDP Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that ‘Maha Shakti Chaitanya Rathayatra’ was initiated to bring awareness among women.
Visakhapatnam: TDP Visakhapatnam north constituency MLA and former minister Ganta Srinivasa Rao said that ‘Maha Shakti Chaitanya Rathayatra’ was initiated to bring awareness among women.
Flagging off the rathayatra here on Friday, he said that the awareness chariot will be go on for the next 40 days.
The MLA recalled how former Chief Minister NT Rama Rao gave top priority to women along with reservation for them, equal rights in property and establishment of women’s universities during his reign.
Further, the MLA said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu worked for the economic empowerment for women through ‘Deepam Scheme’ and DWCRA groups.
After becoming Chief Minister, Srinivasa Rao alleged that Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored promises made before elections.
“We were under the impression that Amma Vodi was meant for all children in a family but only one child is eligible for the scheme,” he stated.
He pointed out that the YSRCP government did not make any development in the state for four years. “As elections are approaching, the state government is trying to mislead the people by laying foundations for projects that will not move any further and the amount spent on such expenditure would go waste,” Srinivasa Rao said and added that the government should change its attitude following the verdict given by the court on R5 Zone.