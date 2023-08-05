Visakhapatnam: Generous gesture by Hyderabad man

Live
Visakhapatnam: A resident of Hyderabad Kosuru Ankineedu Prasad came forward to contribute to the Subhojanam programme initiated by Hare Krishna Movement and Touch Stone Charities.
As a part of the Subhojanam, patients’ attendants were given free meals at Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Centre.
Appreciating the gesture and contributing his part to the initiative, Prasad volunteered to contribute to the free meals programme. About 450 people were served meals on a daily basis at the centre.
Hare Krishna Movement and Touch Stone Charities president Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa said more such programmes will be introduced in other hospitals in future with the support of the donors.
