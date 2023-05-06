Visakhapatnam: Global Tech Summit road shows held in Europe, N America, Middle East

Visakhapatnam : As part of the Global Tech Summit (GTS), a series of road shows were conducted across Europe, Middle East, and North America to promote the upcoming summit on emerging technologies. The roadshows were organised by the GTS organising committee in partnership with local technology associations and industry stakeholders. The Pharma Tech Summit series, Med Tech Summit series, Health Tech Summit series, Agri Tech Summit series, and Digital Health roadshows were held in several cities, including Zurich, Amsterdam, Rome, Paris, Chicago in North America, and Dubai in the Middle East. They were attended by over 1,000 participants from across the technology ecosystem.

Start-up founders, investors, scholars, academics, policymakers, and industry leaders shared insights into the latest trends and challenges in the technology landscape.

The scheduled Global Pharma, MedTech and Health Tech Summit is part of the Global Tech Summit, a flagship event that aims to bring together global leaders, policymakers and industry experts to explore the latest developments in emerging technologies and drive global cooperation and collaboration in the field.

The Global Pharma, MedTech, and Health Tech Summit will be held in association with Andhra Med Tech Zone and the Indian Pharmaceutical Association during September 2023 in Visakhapatnam, India, and will feature the business opportunities of Vizag and India for the global business and tech community.

“We have conducted these roadshows across Europe to promote GTS and engage with the technology community in the region. We believe that emerging technologies have the potential to transform our societies and economies, and we look forward to bringing together the best minds from around the world to discuss and explore new opportunities,” said Dr Srinubabu Gedela, co-convenor of the Global Tech Summit organising committee and CEO of Pulsus Group.

A two-day meeting that focused on ‘Advanced Technology Application in Medical and Clinical Practice’ was held in Zurich, Switzerland.

Earlier in the month of April, the road show showcased cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, telemedicine, and precision medicine, and explored their potential to improve patient outcomes, enhance clinical decision-making, and transform the healthcare industry.