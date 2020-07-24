Visakhapatnam: Homeo medicine distributed to railway staff

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division, East Coast Railway, distributed homeo medicine as advised by AYUSH to all the railway staff across the division as part of its collective effort to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus infection among the staff.

As part of the distribution drive, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager G Suneel Kumar distributed the homeopathic medicines to commercial staff in the presence of DCM Ashok Rao, ACM/PRO Vijay Kumaar and ACM P P Sinha at the DRM office. This measure aims at creating awareness among the staff to improve immunity and fight against the infection.

As per the AYUSH Ministry health advisory Homeopathic and Unani medicines could be effective in the prevention of novel coronavirus infection and aids in developing immunity level. It has recommended that homoeopathy medicine can be taken as a precautionary measure.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava advised all the staff to adopt hygiene practices for prevention of air-borne infections. The DRM stressed on maintaining personal hygiene, washing hands often with soap or sanitiser, avoiding touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, and avoiding close contact with people who are sick.