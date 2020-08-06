X
Visakhapatnam: Improve facilities in VIMS

District Collector V Vinay Chand conducting a review meeting with the VIMS hospital management in Visakhapatnam on Thursday
Visakhapatnam: District Collector V Vinay Chand inspected Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS), the state Covid-hospital on Thursday and conducted a meeting with the hospital management and reviewed the facilities in the hospital.

The District Collector has directed the authorities to further expand services in the hospital as corona cases were on the rise in the district. Keeping the surge in view, Vinay Chand said, the authorities should improve the required facilities in the hospitals as a precautionary measure. He further suggested that steps should be taken to recruit staff and ensure availability of necessary equipment, like ventilators and oxygen cylinders to attend the patients.

VIMS Director K Satya Vara Prasad, Special Deputy Collector Suryakala, District Medical and Health Officer S Tirupathi Rao, among others participated.

