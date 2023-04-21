Visakhapatnam: Kerala-based jewellery major to spread wings pan India

Visakhapatnam : Even as the prime focus is on the South Indian market, Jos Alukkas intends to spread its wings pan India and eventually across the key countries in the world where there is a strong Indian diaspora and a well-established pattern of jewellery buying.

As the months of 2023 unfold, the group plans to expand its boundaries beyond the landscape of the southern region. Roping in actors Keerthy Suresh and Madhavan as brand ambassadors, the jewellery major aims at epitomising ethics and commitment the brand believes in, garnering appreciation for its innovation and new age creativity.

Ahead of 'Akshaya Tritiya,' Managing Director of Jos Alukkas Group Varghese Alukka says that the brand has done whatever it takes to encourage the clients to invest in gold and diamond jewellery with confidence sans any element of fear.

In addition to following a disciplined business pattern, the managing director opines that offering a premium buying experience, providing timeless designs along with quality assurance and paying appropriate attention to customer service are sure to give the group an edge.

The group already has 50 stores in South India and the next move is to expand its horizons pan India, including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha and other parts of the country. Eventually, the brand is likely to expand its footprint in key countries abroad as well. "Keeping the focus on a well-calibrated growth, our next focus in 2024 will be making our presence felt in various states across the country," shares Varghese Alukka with The Hans India.

Amid stiff competition, the lead jewellery player exudes confidence in catering to the emerging market needs through its USP. "When it comes to investing in gold, consumers look into three aspects. One is the purity and quality of gold. Second one is adherence to all the certifications. The third aspect includes timeless exemplary designs that accentuate a sense of pride among the buyers. When they become part of the brand's USP, they are certain to pave a way for customer driven service, striking a lasting chord with people," adds Varghese Alukka.