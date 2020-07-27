Visakhapatnam: Mallela Om Prakash dies of kidney failure

Visakhapatnam: Mallela Om Prakash, who was undergoing life imprisonment at the Central Prison, Visakhapatnam, after being convicted in the murder case of Julakanti Srinivas Reddy alias Moddu Seenu, died in the wee hours of Sunday due to kidney ailment at King George Hospital.

Moddu Seenu was an accused in the murder case of TDP leader Paritala Ravi.

Though Om Prakash died in the early hours of Sunday, it came to light on Monday. It is said that he visited KGH on Saturday as a part of his renal treatment but developed discomfort again on Sunday morning.

According to the Superintendent of the Central Prison S Rahul, the prisoner was suffering from a kidney problem and undergoing dialysis at the hospital. Om Prakash was sentenced to life term and was shifted to Visakhapatnam Central Jail on medical grounds in 2016.

His family members were informed about his death, added the official.