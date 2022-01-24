Visakhapatnam: Man brutally murdered over non-payment of debt in Gajuwaka, three held

The brutal murder took place at Gopala Reddy Nagar in Gajuwaka were three men brutally murdered a young man for not repaying a loan he had taken. According to police and eyewitnesses, Chhatraboina Prasad, 32, of Gopala Reddy Nagar, had been working as a welder in Singapore. He got a visa to travel to Muscat in another week.



Meanwhile, Prasad had recently borrowed Rs 80,000 from his cousin Srinu, Chinna, and Pothuraj. They are being pressured to repay their debt and earlier complained to the police about this wherein Prasad agreed to pay it back. However, Prasad didn't pay the money. In the wake of this, Srinu, the younger brother-in-law, was further pressured to learn that Prasad, who had come from abroad, was going abroad again.



Prasad who was on his way to an unpopulated area near his colony on Sunday evening was killed by three men with a pepper, sword, and an iron rod. As soon as the matter was known, the police rushed to the spot and started an investigation. The Clues team was brought in and fingerprints were collected. The accused appear to be close relatives of the deceased. Police suspect that the murder was due to old disputes.



The accused immediately went to the police station and surrendered. It appears that the police arrived at the scene based on the information given by the accused. Gajuwaka CI Malleshwara Rao said that the investigation is going on at present. The deceased had parents and a brother who is also working abroad. ADCP Rajkamal reached the spot and collected details.