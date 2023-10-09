Visakhapatnam: Mayor stresses on making healthy eating a way of life

Live
Visakhapatnam: Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari stated that cancer can be avoided to a large extent by sticking to healthy eating habits.
On Sunday, she flagged off a women’s bike rally aimed to build cancer awareness from MGM Park on Beach Road under the auspices of HCG Cancer Hospital.
Speaking on the occasion, the Mayor emphasised that cancer can be fought by inculcating healthy eating habits. She expressed concern that in the modern era, people are getting addicted to junk food and unhealthy eating practices which are resulting in serious health issues. Along with women from diverse backgrounds, the management staff of HCG Cancer Hospital and others participated in the programme that highlighted the need to identify cancer at an early stage and adopt a healthy lifestyle.