Visakhapatnam: Minister Srinivasa Rao stresses the need for improved vigilance

Visakhapatnam: Tourism Minister Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao on Tuesday instructed the RTA officials to arrange ambulance for each constituency in Visakhapatnam.

At a review meeting held here with the district officials on COVID-19 on Tuesday, the Minister called for improved vigilance and inquired about the details of COVID-19 patients in the district, hospitals, suspects, transport facility arranged along with food, sanitation, and availability of ventilators.

The Minister gave instructions to the Deputy Transport Commissioner G C Raja Ratnam to arrange the ambulances. Further, he stated that if any person showed symptoms of COVID-19, suspects should be shifted to the quarantine centre through an ambulance from their home. Speaking on the occasion, District Collector V Vinay Chand said if the ambulances were not available, cabs can also be hired. He said ventilators should be made available for the patients.

He advised the officials concerned to pay attention on isolation beds, meals and sanitation provided to the patients. Collector said that RTC buses will be provided for farmers to transport their vegetables. The Minister said that every private hospital should appoint a doctor as a nodal officer.

District Joint Collectors L Siva Shankar and M Venugopal Reddy, City Police Commissioner Rajiv Kumar Meena, GVMC Commissioner, G Sirjana, Andhra Medical College Principal P V Sudhakar, District Revenue Officer M Sridevi and other officials were present.