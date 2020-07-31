Visakhapatnam: MLCP work takes off after a long pause

Visakhapatnam: In a 'smart' move towards easing traffic congestion and overcoming bottlenecks, Visakhapatnam is all set to house a multi-level car and two-wheeler parking (MLCP).

Works related to the Rs 80 crore-project of the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) are gaining pace. The Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited (APUIAML) submitted the detailed project report (DPR) to the VMRDA officials.

Elaborating further about the report, VMRDA Commissioner P Koteswara Rao says, "The DPR has been submitted and will be scrutinised further. It will take a week's time for the scrutiny."

After the scrutiny of the DPR, the VMRDA will get into an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh Urban Infrastructure Asset Management Limited to take the multi-level parking garage project forward.

"Tenders will be called for the project in a couple of days to take the MLCP to the next level. A portion of the multi-level car parking spaces will also be utilised for commercial purposes. About 515 cars and 715 two-wheelers can be accommodated in the facility," adds Koteswara Rao.

While three-floored cellars, the stilt floor and the first floor will be utilised by VMRDA for parking, another six floors of the parking space will be dedicated to commercial purposes.

The first-of-its-kind multi-level car parking facility in Andhra Pradesh will be located in Siripuram, stretching up to 1.35 acres. Currently, such facility is available in Chennai, Kolkata, Pune and New Delhi.

In Visakhapatnam, there are a very few dedicated parking spaces available. Even in busy localities such as Gopalapatnam, Gajuwaka, Jagadamba, Maddilapalem, Poorna market and Dabagardens, most vehicles are parked on the roads, causing traffic congestion.

However, with the MLCP facility coming up in one of the prime localities, parking woes will be addressed to a large extent. Once the project is successfully implemented, there is a scope for setting up similar facilities on a small scale in other localities as well.

With Visakhapatnam all set to become the executive capital, the State government is paying special attention to its comprehensive development.