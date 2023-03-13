Visakhapatnam: MoD inks pact with HSL to refit INS Sindhukirti

Visakhapatnam: In another major boost to achieve 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', the Ministry of Defence signed a contract for normal refit of Sindhukirti submarine at Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL) in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

The overall cost of the project is estimated to be Rs.934 crore. INS Sindhukirti is the third Kilo Class Diesel Electric Submarine. After completion of the refit, Sindhukirti will be combat worthy and join the active submarine fleet of the Indian Navy, the Defence Ministry informed.

This refit has been offloaded to develop an alternate repair facility for submarines. The endeavour would be a further step towards undertaking medium refit with life certification at HSL.

Also, the project involves more than 20 micro small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) which would further help in employment generation of 1,000 man-days per day for the project duration.