Visakhapatnam: Naidu took away Dalits lands says Botcha

Visakhapatnam: Municipal administration and urban development minister Botcha Satyanarayana alleged that TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu had acquired lands from Dalits by force much against the land law that prohibits the sale of assigned lands.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, the minister said that many Dalit farmers had complained about the matter. The municipal minister said some lands were taken at a very low cost from the farmers.

He said CID issued notice to Naidu and it will soon trace the facts. The minister alleged that in the name of Amaravati, Naidu and his counterparts looted lands and indulged in insider trading.

Pointing out at the language used for the campaigning, Satyanarayana opined that the Opposition leader of such stature shouldn't have stooped to such level. "Naidu ignored the development of the state for five good years.

His administration is more intended towards achieving personal gains rather than anything else," he reiterated. He said that the people of the state want development and hence they voted for the YSRCP both in panchayat and municipal elections.

"People are in favour of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy and his leadership that aimed at creating employment opportunities, strengthening education and health sectors and doling out welfare schemes," he stated.

On privatisation of the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Satyanarayana said the responsibility of protecting VSP rests with all the stakeholders and more so upon the state government.