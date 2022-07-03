Visakhapatnam: National Doctors' Day celebrations held

Visakhapatnam: Marking the 25th anniversary and National Doctors' Day celebrations, Care Hospitals facilitated senior doctors at a programme hosted in a grand manner in Visakhapatnam.

Speaking on the occasion, hospital chief operating officer Srinivas Vaddiparthi said, "We feel it's our privilege to recognise exemplary work of the doctors and consultants and we take this opportunity to express our gratitude to them for excelling in their respective specialties."

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner G Lakshmisha and Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) director K Ram Babu felicitated senior-consultants for their commitment to public health and care.

Recalling the contribution, the Municipal Commissioner shared the importance of the doctors in the society, and the service they extended unconditionally in times of the pandemic. During his address, he shared how he aspired to become a doctor but could not pursue it. Speaking on the occasion, VIMS director K Ram Babu explained the crucial role of doctors and appreciated their services during the Covid times. Later, he briefed about the importance of organ donation.

As a part of the celebrations, Srinivas Vaddiparthi felicitated the chief guests.