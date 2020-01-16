Visakhapatnam: Naval officer allegedly attempted suicide
Highlights
A naval officer reportedly attempted suicide by shooting himself with a pistol at close range.
The incident occurred when he was discharging his duty on board INS Shivalik.
He was rushed immediately to the INS Kalyani hospital, Malkapuram. His condition is said to be critical.
Malkapuram police are investigating the case.
