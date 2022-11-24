Visakhapatnam: New APCC chief confident of taking party forward

Visakhapatnam: In a strategic manner, the Congress plans to list out priorities and battle against issues district-wise, highlighting anti-people policies of the government, strengthening the cadre from within through training and orientation programmes, enhancing the party's presence across the state, chief of Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) Gidugu Rudra Raju says that Congress intends to take up a host of campaigns, including 'padayatra', to get closer to people.

In a free-wheeling chat with The Hans India, Rudra Raju expresses gratitude to the Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and senior leaders for reposing faith in him and appointing the party activist as the APCC chief which he considers a great honour.

Terming people as the biggest strength for Congress, Rudra Raju says, "People have seen the rule of N Chandrababu Naidu and Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy. Lack of experience and administrative capabilities have certainly pushed AP backwards. While Naidu did not do anything for development except for temporary gains, Jagan Mohan Reddy's government is inexperienced and centred on the 'never-resolving' three-capital issue."

Decoding BJP in his own terms as 'Babu-Jagan-Pawan Kalyan trio', the APCC chief says that the BJP allied with the three parties and they will continue to be favourable to the saffron party even in the next elections.

From demanding funds related to the development of the North Andhra, Rayalaseema regions to the completion of Polavaram project, establishing railway zone with Visakhapatnam as its headquarters to battling against anti-people policies of the Central and state governments, Rudra Raju says these are some of the key focus areas he is planning to work upon as the APCC chief in coordination with the senior leaders. "Keeping the welfare of the people in view, we are also open to wage a concerted battle with the other parties to resolve issues," he clarifies. There are two primary areas of focus that Rudra Raju plans to take up – strengthening the party from the ground level by forming committees at village, mandal and district levels. The other area is centred on resolving issues concerning people. "For instance, implementation of AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, which is not being enforced in the state by the BJP. We want to expose several failures of the BJP to the people. Also, the Special Category Status (SCS) campaign with a slogan 'Special Category Status is Andhrula hakku' will be taken forward. Considering them as the two arrows, Congress will work towards implementing them if elected to power in AP," Rudra Raju asserts.

Admitting that he has no political background per se, Rudra Raju shares about his journey from humble beginnings to the Congress loyalist. "I forayed into politics at a very young age as an active union leader of the National Student Union of India which was the student wing of the Congress Party," the APCC chief recalls. A native of Amalapuram, Rudra Raju says that he once belonged to the camp of former Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh Y S Rajasekhara Reddy and worked as campaign committee member under his leadership.

Sharing his views on Bharat Jodo Yatra initiated by Rahul Gandhi, Rudra Raju says that it received an overwhelming response from the public.

With the support and guidance of the senior party leaders, Rudra Raju says that he strives to fulfil the aspirations of the Congress which serves as a reliable alternative for people of Andhra Pradesh.