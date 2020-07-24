Visakhapatnam: New Principal Dharma Raj Cheruku appointed in GITAM Institute

Visakhapatnam: Professor Dharma Raj Cheruku has been appointed as Principal of GITAM Institute of Technology (GIT).

He was an alumnus of GITAM belonging to the first batch of B Tech (ECE) and a gold medalist of Andhra University in 1985.

The first doctorate of GITAM, Dharma Raj joined the institution 30 years back as an Assistant Professor and rose to Professor within 11 years of service. He served GITAM in many capacities like Head of ECE Department, Director of Academic Affairs, Director of Student Affairs, Vice-Principal, GIT, etc.

He has more than 75 research publications and is an author of seven textbooks. He is involved in research projects and consultancy works as well.