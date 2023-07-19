Visakhapatnam: Panchakarla to join JSP tomorrow

Visakhapatnam: Former YSRCP district president and former MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu announced that he will join the Jana Sena Party in the presence of party president Pawan Kalyan in Vijayawada on July 20.

Speaking at a press conference here on Tuesday, he said he would join the JSP along with his supporters by travelling to Vijayawada in 400 cars and 25 buses from Visakhapatnam.

The former MLA mentioned that there is no politician like Pawan Kalyan who distributes his own money to the needy.

Speaking about his MLA ticket, Ramesh Babu said there was no guarantee on the Pendurthi constituency ticket.

He made it clear that he was not in any party when he said that he would contest from Pendurthi and now he should act as per the party’s decision. He said he would work with sincerity and dedication for any party.

Further, Ramesh Babu expressed confidence that a number of activists and leaders would join the JSP in the coming days. “After meeting Pawan Kalyan, I tried to contact mega star Chiranjeevi to convey the message about joining the JSP. But his personnel staff said he was in America,” said Panchkarla Ramesh Babu.

The former MLA said he came out of YSRCP as his self-respect has taken a hit.

Ramesh Babu said he will not resort to personal criticism and focus only on

politics.