On horns of a dilemma: Cong to bring OPS or continue with CPS?

Hyderabad: Given the long-standing demand of the employees with the State government to resume OPS (Old Pension Scheme) in place of current CPS (Contributory Pension Scheme), there remains a lack of clarity within the party now facing MLC bypoll of Nalgonda-Warangal-Khammam. Taking forward the message of the ruling party in State that it was going to implement OPS is proving to be a challenging task for those campaigning. The reason behind it is a lack of clarity – while the State manifesto has promised its implementation, the ‘Nyay Patra’ which was released for Lok Sabha polls fails even to mention it.

At the time of Assembly polls the ruling Congress in the State has promised in its election manifesto that besides implementation of 6-guarantees the OPS will be implemented. “The OPS scheme will be implemented, while scrapping the existing CPS scheme,” the manifesto lists it at 24th place, besides other promises related to DAs and PRC for employees.

However the same is not reflected in the ‘Nyay Patra’, casting doubts about the implementation even in Telangana. “This is one of the key promises of the manifesto. However, many feel that it was impractical to roll back the scheme, which has been adopted by almost all the States across the country. Despite our efforts to push the idea, some think that it was a fake promise and once the polls are over they will forget what they had promised. The employees feel that the State government, rather than making vague promises should come with a time-bound assurance,” said a party leader, who is deployed in one of the designated districts under the MLC constituency.

The bypoll was necessitated following resignation of Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as MLC following his election to the Assembly from Jangaon constituency in November 2023. With the bypoll to be held on May 27, the party which has fielded Teenmar Mallanna alias Naveen Kumar as the candidate has increased the pace of contacting the associations represented by the teachers, government employees and unemployed graduates.

Amongst other key issues which are part of campaign include reexamination of the GO 317 and 46, for which the State government has already constituted a cabinet sub-committee. Both the GOs have remained bone of contention between the previous BRS government and the youth and employees of the State and present Congress government wants to cash it in.