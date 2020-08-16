Visakhapatnam: Railway cleanliness drive continues

Visakhapatnam: Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is organising special cleanliness drive with a mission to keep railway premises clean and environment-friendly.

Shouldering social responsibility, a large number of officers and staff took part in the mass cleanliness activity. To create awareness among the travellers, public leaflets were distributed.

The campaign will continue till Sunday. Intensive sanitisation drives at retiring rooms, rest houses, office buildings, workplaces and platforms have been taken up. Elaborate arrangements were made to segregate solid waste, plastic waste and e-waste.

Dustbins and garbage collecting points were made available at various places at stations and in colony areas to streamline the waste disposal system. Frequent announcements were also made to propagate the message of 'Swachchta.'