Visakhapatnam ranks third in the Citizens Feedback for Swachh Survekshan 2021

The people have shouldered the responsibility of making Visakhapatnam as the top city in terms of cleanliness. It has been learnt that Visakhapatnam has been in the top-3 since the inception of Citizen Feedback.

The Central Government is presenting the Swachh Survekshan Awards to the respective cities across the country. Cities are selected for these awards based on their urban infrastructure, sanitation, open defecation, construction of household toilets, transportation, and sanitation management. Visakhapatnam, which got a place in the top-9 last year, is moving forward with the intention of being in the top-5 this year. Instead of repeating past mistakes, GVMC officials have implemented a special operation to bring awareness among the people.

There is overwhelming feedback from citizens held from January 1 to March 31 wherein Visakhapatnam ranked third out of 100 cities with 31 per cent people responding. It is noteworthy that the people of Visakhapatnam have the highest response rate among all the cities in the country. Meanwhile, no city from Andhra Pradesh except Visakhapatnam has secured a place in the top 10.

GVMC Commissioner G Srijana, Additional Commissioner and Swachh Survekshan Nodal Officer Dr V Sanyasi Rao thanked the people of the city for their cooperation in the matter of feedback.